HYDERABAD: As a contribution in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the personal security officer of Telangana's governor Tamilsai Soundarajan has stitched 3,000 masks till now and distributed it among the needy.

B Amareshwari, 29-year-old constable, who works on every alternate days, stitches the masks on her off days. Speaking to a leading web portal, she said that she manages her household chores, takes care of her family, goes to work and also stitches the masks so as to help the state that is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I started stitching them one week after COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, as I have started hearing that there has been a shortage of masks everywhere for the common public, and so they have become costly too...So far, I have stitched close to 3,000 masks with the help of my mother, who helps me by cutting the cloth for the mask," she was quoted saying.

She said that her target is to distribute 5,000 masks for free to the ones who need it and works tirelessly towards that.

"My target is to stitch 5,000 masks and I am continuously stitching to complete my target," she told a news agency.

When asked what motivates her, she replies saying to the portal, "Every day, our Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan distributes food to the needy, which made me think that I should also do something from my side. DGP Mahender Reddy sir also keeps encouraging us in his speeches to do social service for the society, whenever possible. These two people are my driving forces to stitch masks and make the small contribution."

As of 8:00 AM on April 17 in Telangana, two new coronavirus cases were reported according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Telangana to 700. Among the total people infected as on date, 186 have recovered and 18 have died.

Also Read: AP Gets One Lakh Rapid COVID-19 Testing Kits From South Korea