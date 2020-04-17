HYDERABAD: In yet another terrifying Coronavirus development, a data entry operator, working at the Gandhi Medical College, tested positive for the dreaded virus on Friday. The startling news triggered a panic wave among the staff of the college as many within them are believed to have come in contact with the person.

It is reported that even some of the professors had contact with the data entry operator over the last few days. As soon as the medical college confirmed it as a COVID-19 positive case, an alert has been sounded among the staff and their samples are also being quickly collected for immediate medical examination.

Puzzled authorities of the medical college were trying to ascertain how the data entry operator would have been infected with the virus.

As many as 50 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the number of cases to 700 in the state.

Health Minister Etela Rajender on Thursday announced that 14 members of a family in Suryapet were among the new cases. Incidentally, all them came in contact with those who had attended the Markaz religious meeting in Nizamuddin of Delhi and returned to the state.

On Thursday, 68 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the state-run Gandhi hospital, taking the total number of patients cured and discharged to 186 in the state.

