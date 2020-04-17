HYDERABAD: A lorry carrying 80 migrant workers back to their natives in Madhya Pradesh was intercepted on Thursday night by Hyderabad police.

“At 9 pm, a goods lorry with Madhya Pradesh license plate, carrying 40 labourers from Tolichowki area and rest from Afzal Gunj was stopped at the check post here,” Chandra Shekar Reddy, Inspector, Golkonda police station told a news agency.

“They said they were attempted to leave because the lockdown has been extended and they were missing their native place. We convinced them not to try such measures and risk their lives, we have assured them to provide food and rations,” Reddy said.

Speaking about their plight one labourer said that they don't have food to eat for the past few days and that staying back in Telangana was of no use.

“We don’t have food to eat neither work from the past few days. We came here to do some work. We bought tomatoes and some ration with the little amount we had saved. Staying here is of no use, while we can get some ration in our home town with our ration card,” said Jishan Lal Thakre, a labourer told the agency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown which began from March 25 till May 3 as a measure to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Migrant workers, from states such as Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, among others have been stranded in big cities.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier reached out to migrant workers in the state appealing to them not to leave for their native places during the lockdown and assuring all help to them. He assured that the state government will provide each person with 12 kg rice, Rs 500 cash assistance as a relief package.

As of 8:00 AM on April 17 in Telangana, two new coronavirus cases were reported according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Telangana to 700. Among the total people infected as on date, 186 have recovered and 18 have died.

Also Read: Protesting Across India, Migrant Workers Pose Biggest Lockdown Challenge