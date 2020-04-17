HYDERABAD: The President of All the Best Arts Academy, Dr ESS Narayana Rao on Friday announced that they are going to hold an All India Online Talent Competition on COVID-19, as a part of their efforts to spread awareness among the people over the coronavirus pandemic.

Rao said that All the Best Arts Academy has come forward with this initiative to encourage poets, writers and several other artists by promoting their talent during this time of crisis, as most of them lost their livelihood due to COVID-19 lockdown.

He added that there will be competitions on poetry, storytelling, song, dance (solo), classical folk cinema, drawing and other arts. People who are interested to take part in these online talent competitions are asked to send their details to the official website of All The Best Arts Academy on or before April 30. For more information, one can also contact them on 965234720.

