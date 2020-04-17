HYDERABAD: 66 new coronavirus cases were reported in Telangana on Friday, April 17. This is according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the number of total reported coronavirus cases in Telangana to 766. Among the total infected, 186 have recovered and 18 have died due to the virus till now. There are 562 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Among the 66, 13 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad on Friday had gotten the infection when they came in contact with a woman who was residing in Talab Katta. She succumbed to the virus on April 10. The people who tested positive include five doctors and two nurses from Princess Durru Shehvar Hospital. This was where the women had undergone treatment for two days before she was diagnosed with the virus. Samples of the eight doctors have been taken and they have been sent for isolation.
Those who tested positive have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Friday for treatment.
The state government said that the woman came in contact with a person who attended the religious gathering in New Delhi.
