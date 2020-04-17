HYDERABAD: Sangareddy Tahasildar Swamy conducted sudden inspections to check the implementation of lockdown in the district. He caught mask-less people and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing a face mask. Over 100 people who stepped out of their homes were fined for not wearing a mask on a single day, April 16.

Swamy was angered at people for ignoring government orders and coming out of the homes without covering their faces with masks. He warned mask-less fruit and vegetable vendors as well. The Tahasildar said that state government has taken all the measures to provide medical and essential commodities to people living in containment zones. People can get the essential services through the Apna Chotu APP, said Swamy.

Similarly, municipal authorities have also imposed fines on people who were found on roads and vegetable markets without wearing masks. Municipal Commissioner Sharath Candra and other municipal staff toured the surrounding areas of the old bus stand area of Sangareddy district. Municipal Officers Imtiaz, Suryaprakash, Sampath Reddy and Vijay Babu were also a part of this inspection.

Also Read: Woman Tested COVID-19 Negative In Gandhi Hospital, Dies Due To Coronavirus