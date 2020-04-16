HYDERABAD: The Telangana state cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday, April 19th, to take a decision on whether to continue the lockdown till May 3 or make certain relaxations partially after April 20 in accordance with the guidelines of the Central government.

Telangana Chief Minister's Office has released an official statement about the cabinet meeting which will be chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). It will be held at 2.30 pm on at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. The state cabinet is expected to discuss the government efforts to contain the spread of virus and implementation of lockdown and other related issues.

