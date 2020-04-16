HYDERABAD: The Telangana state cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday, April 19th, to take a decision on whether to continue the lockdown till May 3 or make certain relaxations partially after April 20 in accordance with the guidelines of the Central government.
Telangana Chief Minister's Office has released an official statement about the cabinet meeting which will be chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). It will be held at 2.30 pm on at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. The state cabinet is expected to discuss the government efforts to contain the spread of virus and implementation of lockdown and other related issues.
https://twitter.com/TelanganaCMO/status/1250671340513685509?s=20
Amid rising COVID-1 cases in the state, the state government is strictly implementing the lockdown rules. Telangana has reported 650 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths till date. About 118 patients have completely recovered and have since been discharged from the hospitals.
Incidentally, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday also classified eight districts in Telangana as hot spots. Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Rangareddy, Jogulamba Gadwala, Medchal, Karimnagar and Nirmal have been categorised as hot spots in the state.
