HYDERABAD: After two cases of attack on a COVID-19 doctor were recorded from Government Hospitals of Hyderabad, the DGP had given strict instructions that strict and stringent action should be taken against those attackers. No act of violence will be tolerated against the doctors who are our warriors in the battle against the novel coronavirus. He emphasized on the point that no person involved in such attacks will be left unpunished.

All such people will be arrested and put behind bars and none will be spared, even if they happen to be a COVID-19 patient or their attendees.

The police came into action after the High Court of Telangana directed the state government to punish those who have attacked doctors and medical staff in these hard times.

A 23-year-old Covid-19 patient was arrested for attacking a doctor at Gandhi Hospital on April 1. This attack was following his relative's death who happened to be undergoing treatment in the same isolation ward.

The accused was later shifted to another hospital and was produced before a magistrate through video conference. He was remanded to the judicial custody, but would remain under treatment at the same hospital.

In the second incident, the police arrested two men for attacking a junior doctor at Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday. They had assaulted the doctor for keeping their relative in a ward which had COVID-19 positive cases.

The duo was also produced before a magistrate through video conference and was remanded to judicial custody.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), section 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), section 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) and the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 section 3 (Disobeying any regulation or order made under this Act).

