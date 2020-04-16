HYDERABAD: The number of Coronavirus positive cases has been seeing an unprecedented surge in the state of Telangana. 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Thursday. With this the total number of cases reached 700.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Telangana’s Health Minister Etela Rajender said that 50 new cases were reported on April 16th, and many of the cases that were reported, came from the GHMC limits, he said.

68 COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals on Thursday, as of now there are 496 active cases in the state, He added that 18 people have died due to the dreaded virus in the state.

"Over 10 lakh PPE Kits and N95 masks have been made available in the state and a special ward has been designated to the children who have been tested positive in the state-run Gandhi Hospital," the Minister said.

A facility with 1500 beds in Gachibowli would be inaugurated on April 20 to deal with the rising number of cases.

Of the 50 cases reported on Thursday, the Minister said that 16 of them were from Suryapet town. Incidentally, all these cases have been related to people who had returned after attending the religious meeting organised by Tablighi Jamat in New Delhi.

The Minister concluded the presser by stating that there were still some people violating the lockdown norms in the state, so he requested the public to cooperate with the government for their own safety.

