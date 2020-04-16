HYDERABAD: HYDERABAD: The entire official machinery, engrossed in the containment of Coronavirus in Nizamabad district, was in for a rude awakening following the detection of a secondary contact case of the dreaded virus on Thursday. Incidentally, this turns out to be the first such case in the district.

In all, two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district on Thursday. One of them is determined as a positive case where the person contracted the virus from a primary contact. The second positive case in the district of Thursday is of a person who had a travel history to Dubai. He tested positive for the virus even after spending a good 10 days in quarantine.

According to authorities, a person, who had returned from the Delhi Markaz religious event, hails from Yellammagutta. Like most of the Delhi event returnees, he also tested positive for COVID-19 sometime back. From him, the virus spread to another person who also lives in the same locality. From this primary contact, the disease was subsequently transmitted to the Yellammagutta resident who tested positive on Thursday. Thus, the Yellammagutta resident ended up as the secondary contact, much to the consternation of the district authorities.

The district authorities have tightened the preventive measures further even as the threat of a community transmission looms over the area following the detection of the first secondary contact case.

