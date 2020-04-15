HYDERABAD: Twenty children below the age of 12 are being treated for coronavirus in the state. All of them are being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, in accordance with the regulations of the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR).

From a 23-day-old baby to a 12 year old, all the 20 children are being separately treated in special wards on the sixth floor of Gandhi Hospital.

The doctors said that a team of about 20 medical specialists have been constantly monitoring treating the children in a special isolation ward in the hospital. 40 medical staff are assisting the doctors in different shifts throughout the day.

Doctors said that the health condition of children was stable. Among the 20 a 3-year-old boy who had other health problems, is finding it difficult to recover from the virus. The doctors expressed hope that the 3-year-old child will also recover from the COVID-19 pandemic soon.

On the other hand, Telangana reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's total coronavirus positive cases to 644. A total of 110 were discharged from hospitals and currently, there are 516 active cases.