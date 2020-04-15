HYDERABAD: Amid rising COVID-19 positive cases in the state, Telangana government plans to recruit more workforce to effectively tackle the situation by containing the further spread of the virus. The state government has given an announcement for the recruitment of volunteers to combat COVID-19. The State Government Secretary Somesh Kumar released a statement In this regard.
All retired army persons, a paramilitary force, and excise officials can apply for these volunteer posts to help the state government during this time of crisis.
Somesh Kumar said that those who are willing to provide medical services or want to join in any of the transport and safety services related to COVID-19 patients, has to fill the forms with all their details by logging on to the website www.transport.telangana.gov.in. He added that the last date for submitting applications will be April 22.
Also Read: KTR Interacts With The Representatives Of The IT Sector