MUNUGODU: The Tahsildar of Munugodu G Deshya, managed to raise 6.5 lakhs through a WhatsApp group named Helping Hands. This group aims to help underprivileged families affected by the lockdown in the Mandal.
Going by the request of the Tahsildar, many locals, local representatives, journalists and employees from different departments have joined the WhatsApp group and have made donations.
The 152 members in the group have managed to bring together an amount of Rs 6.5 lakhs. This money will be used for the distribution of essential commodities to about 800 underprivileged families. A pack of 15 essential items will be handed over to them on Friday, Said the Tahsildar.
"Many people are suffering due to the lockdown as they have no work. I decided to help these people with support from the journalists and local representatives. We will provide essential commodities for 800 families in two days," Tahsildar G Desha said.
