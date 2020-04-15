HYDERABAD: Nearly 200 outsourced nurses working at Gandhi Hospital refused to attend to their duties on Wednesday, demanding that the nurses who have been working in the hospital for more than 15 years be regularised.
It is reported that all of them have been serving in the wards of COVID-19 patients. They had been demanding the government to recognise and regularise their services. The nurses have handed over the notice to the Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Shravan Kumar to fulfill their demands.
The nurses say that most of the government nurses at Gandhi Hospital is retired while the rest are older and have other health issues. The outsourced nurses said that they are being pushed to work in the COVID-19 wards.
The nurses say that their salaries are less in comparison to their duties.
