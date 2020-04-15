Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) interacted with industry bigwigs on a video call on Wednesday. He outlined the precautionary measures that are being taken up by the state government to contain the spread of the virus. He also spoke about how to save the IT sector from the impact of extended lockdown.
KTR asked the industry captains to come up with strategies and recommendations which would benefit the state to battle through the financial crisis during this lockdown period. The Minister assured them that all of their suggestions would be taken to Chief the Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), to seek his nod.
KTR thanked all the IT sector owners for their co-operation during the lockdown. The representatives of IT industry also appreciated the government’s efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state. They even thanked the state governments for their constant support to the IT Sector.
The Minister urged the IT sector representatives to take proper care of their employees and their supporting staff.
Also Read: Lockdown Realities| Pregnant Telangana Tribal Woman Taken To Hospital On Charpoy Sling