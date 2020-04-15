HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) conducted a surprise inspection in Rajanna Sircilla district that was named a red zone area in the state, on Wednesday April 15.
The Minister interacted with the people residing in the red zone, and inquired about the availability of vegetables and essential commodities. He urged them to stay at home till May 3, and follow measures like social distancing and wearing masks, to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.
KTR asked people not to panic as the state government is taking all possible steps to curb the spread of the virus in the state. The Minister alerted the people and asked them to stay safe by following all the guidelines given by state government.
KTR also visited paddy purchasing centres in the district and assured the farmers that the government would procure each and every grain produced by farmers.
The Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde, District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar accompanied KTR during his inspection.
