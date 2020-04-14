Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda stepped out of his house during the lockdown on Tuesday. And guess what, as a consequence, he soon landed in the midst of policemen. Soon, he was besieged by a big posse of Hyderabad policemen.

Does it sound scary? Don’t worry. You can breathe easy because the ‘Rowdy Star’ did nothing wrong. No doubt, he stepped out of the house in lockdown. But then, it was not in violation. Instead, it was to meet a select group of Hyderabad police. Hold on, he sure met them but not in person. It was more of a virtual meeting where he connected remotely with several policemen and officers on field.

Vijay Devarakonda was gracious enough to descend on the police control room in Hyderabad for a chit-chat, all this to show his appreciation for the men in uniform who have their boots on the ground day in and day out since the time the lockdown has begun three weeks ago. His virtual meeting with the Hyderabad City Police and interact with them actually turned out to be quite a refreshing experience for all the ‘corona heroes’ tirelessly working on the field. The Tollywood star began by distributing face masks to those present there before interacting with the policemen on duty through a video conference.

He spoke about how much he appreciates the tireless work that the police force has put in these testing times. He said that every policeman is a protagonist in the battle against the deadly pandemic. On seeing Vijay Deverakonda on the other side of the screen, the police on duty showed their excitement and happiness. He also sent out a message to the general public to stay indoors.

He showed appreciation towards the work being done by the woman police officers. On being asked if he would ever play a police officer’s role, he said that if he got a script that was good, he would for sure take up the role.