HYDERABAD: Two persons including an eight-year-old girl tested positive for Coronavirus in the city.

A 48-year-old man, who is a resident of Gandhinagar was suffering from fever and dry cough. He got himself tested and was found to be positive for COVID-19. The eight-year-old girl is from Tolichowki and was admitted to a private hospital with fever and cough. She was also tested positive for the dreaded virus. The girl and her family members neither had had a travel history abroad nor came in contact with a person with travel history.

It is reported that the doctors were clueless about how the girl contracted the virus.

Telangana witnessed a sudden surge in coronavirus cases on Tuesday. 61 people tested positive for and one succumbed to the virus on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases in the state stands at 592.

With 216 cases coming just from Hyderabad, the government has taken a decision to divide the city into 17 units to contain the spread of the virus.

The GHMC has 17 circles and each circle will be treated as an individual unit. Every unit will have a special medical officer, a municipal officer, a police officer and a revenue officer.

Also Read: KTR Visits Migrant Labourers; Orders Basic Needs To Tide Over Lockdown