HYDERABAD: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 for COVID-19, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has also decided to extend the suspension of the Srivari darshan at Lord Venkateswara temple, the hill shrine in Tirumala. This means the pilgrims cannot hope for a darshan until May 3.

The TTD in a statement on Tuesday said that all ‘kainkaryams’ will continue to be performed in the Temples, according to the agama sastra rules in Ekantam, a news agency reported.

TTD, which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, had earlier suspended all types of darshan for pilgrims till April 14.

Meanwhile, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 has risen to 473 and nine people have died so far in the state, a government bulletin said on Tuesday. Two deaths due to coronavirus and 34 new positive cases of the disease were confirmed, while two were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of patients cured and discharged to 14, the bulletin read.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday wrote to the PM, stressing the need to strike a "right balance" between steps to contain COVID-19 and remedies to protect the economy from unprecedented consequences. The chief minister suggested that areas should be classified into red, orange and green zones based on the spread of the pandemic and restrictions imposed accordingly.

In his letter, YS Jagan reiterated that he would extend "wholehearted support" to the decisions taken by the central government "under your able guidance".