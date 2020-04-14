HYDERABAD: The state of Telangana witnessed a sudden surge in coronavirus cases on Tuesday. 61 people tested positive for COVID-19 while one death was reported. With this, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose to 592, and the death toll to 17.

According to the reports from the health department, out of the 592 cases, 103 have been completely cured and discharged. Currently, there are 472 active coronavirus cases in the state.

In order to contain the spread of the virus, state officials have issued a high alert across 228 containment areas in Hyderabad and are making arrangements to see that over 1100 COVID-19 tests can be conducted per day in the six diagnostic labs across the city of Hyderabad.

India has reported 1,211 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours even as the total number of coronavirus cases has now reached 10,363.

Also Read: Pay Electricity Bills Online: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy