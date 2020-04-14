HYDERABAD: Director- General of Prisons, Rajiv Trivedi caught a lockdown violator at the residence of Senior IPS officer Sam Bob at Prashasan Nagar in Jubilee Hills. The Violator was found wandering around in his garden.

“While returning from the Central Jail after an inspection, I got a call from senior IPS officer Sam Bob about a lockdown violator that entered his garden at Prashasan Nagar in Jubilee Hills. Coronavirus can be dangerous but social distancing violators can be more dangerous. With that thought, I went to Prashasan Nagar and arrested the offender. It will be quarantined now before being released,” Rajiv Trivedi said.

Here, the Lockdown violator is a snake that Rajiv Trivedi caught at the IPS officer’s house.