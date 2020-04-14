HYDERABAD: The Defense Research and Development Laboratory(DRDL) in Hyderabad has developed a kiosk named 'COVSACK' where health workers can collect samples from suspected COVID-19 patients.

People with symptoms of coronavirus can walk into the kiosk where a health care professional will collect a nasal or oral swab with the help of an in-built glove. The Kiosk is automatically disinfected, without the need for human involvement. This makes it safer to use. While taking the samples from the suspected coronavirus patient, a shielding screen protects the health worker from the possibly infected patient.

When the patient leaves the kiosk, four nozzles spray a disinfectant inside the cabin for about 70 seconds and it is ready for the next use in less than 2 minutes.

This kiosk reduces the requirement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) change by the health worker.

Two kiosks were developed and designed by DRDL. These were handed over to ESIC hospital after it was tested and found helpful.