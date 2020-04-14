SANGAREDDY: In view of the Coronavirus spread in the state, many precautionary measures are being enforced strictly. In rural Telangana, some villages have closed their borders and are not allowing anyone into their village. Here comes one such incident in which the head of a village did not allow his mother to enter the village.

According to reports, Sarpanch of Gosaipally in Sangareddy district Sai Goud, did not allow his mother Tulsamma to enter the village as she had had recently visited their relatives house and had returned on April 13.

On receiving information of his mother's arrival, Sai Goud stopped his mother at the borders of the village and sent her back to the relative's house.

He asserted that the rules will be applicable to everyone in the village. No special privileges will be given to anyone, he added.

