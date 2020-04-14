HYDERABAD: Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said on Monday that around 74 lakh bank accounts would be credited with Rs 1,500 on Tuesday as support for the needy during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "Total of Rs 1,112 crore has been transferred by the government to the banks," he tweeted.
KTR’s Tweet:
KTR, who is also the working president of the ruling TRS, said more than three lakh tonnes of free rice has been distributed to 87 per cent of the 76 lakh beneficiaries in the state.