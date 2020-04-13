WARANGAL: A youth belonging to Ramnagar village in Inavole Mandal of Warangal district died of a heart attack in London, on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Kaitha Satish.

The 26- year-old is the son of Sharada-Kumara Swamy. He had been in London since January of 2019. He had gone to London to peruse his higher studies. It is said that Satish had even called his parents on Saturday, to enquire about how they were doing in the lockdown. He also enquired about the status of the pandemic in his town and told them he was safe as well. On Sunday he fell off his bed and was locked in his room. His friends had called the police, broke into his room and found him unconscious. They rushed him to a nearby hospital. The hospital had declared him brought dead.

The whole of Ramnagar village had a pall of gloom that descended on the village on learning about the death of Satish. The parents and the relatives of Satish are now urging the government to help them bring the body back from London. They have also put in a request to Minister for IT KT Rama Rao, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and local MLA Aroori Ramesh to make efforts to bring the body back to Warangal.

Satish has a younger brother who also studies in London and an elder brother who resides in the US.

