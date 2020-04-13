HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday visited many temporary shelters and camps housing migrant labourers, close to 400 of them, who came to work on the site for a construction company in Gachibowli. These sites were arranged by the state government for the migrant workers from various states like Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar. KTR advised them to be patient and not to step out of their shelters as the lockdown has been extended for two more weeks.

The minister asked them to be patient and to follow all the measures like social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus. As the workers are facing difficulty to earn their livelihood due to the lockdown, KTR personally came down and interacted with them and enquired about their hardships due to the lack of work. He also sought to know about the food being given to them, availability of ration and their general well-being.