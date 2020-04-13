HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police have installed 330 Cameras all around the city with Artificial Intelligence (AI) based crowd control technology to check lockdown violations.

M. Mahender Reddy, Telangana Director General of Police, said that whenever more than five persons come under a surveillance eye, immediately the operational teams concerned are alerted.

The police chief added that this was how most lockdown violation-prone areas were brought under control.

The cameras have been installed within the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, which cover Greater Hyderabad.

This Artificial Intelligence-based crowd control technology has been developed by L&T Smart World & Communication, a business unit of Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The cameras are enabled with deep learning-based crowd formation analytics triggering real-time alerts at the police command centre. Once the command centre receives alerts about the gathering of five or more persons in an area, the field officers swing into action to disperse the crowd.

Police in Hyderabad has also deployed another AI-based technology developed by L&T to track vehicular movement. The city administration issued an order asking people not to drive beyond three-km from their residences even for buying essential goods.

Using the existing Machine Learning-based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system, vehicle locations are being monitored continuously. The moment a vehicle crosses the three-km limit; an automated alert is sent out to the police. Additionally through the integration of Regional Transport Authority's database, vehicle owners are identified, which enables the officials to issue a warning.

Also Read: India Lockdown: Liquor Shops In Assam, Meghalaya To Open From Monday