HYDERABAD: Two persons died of coronavirus while 28 fresh cases of the viral disease were reported in Telangana ,Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday.

With 28 new cases, the tally in the state rose to 531 and the toll due to the infection touched 16, he said.

Seven patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of discharges to 103.

A total of 412 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by an official release.

Reviewing the situation arising out of the pandemic in the State, KCR urged people to be more cautious in the wake of an increase in cases. "If we observe developments world wise, country wise and Telangana state-wise, it is clear coronavirus is spreading and not stopping," he said.

"On Sunday, coronavirus positive cases have increased considerably. In Telangana besides new 28 cases, two were dead," he added. Citing the situation in neighbouring Maharashtra, the CM said, "There is an increase in positive cases all over the country. Death toll also increased." Precisely, for this reason we have decided to extend the lockdown period, he noted.

Inorder to curb the spread of coronavirus, measures taken by the government alone are not sufficient, he pointed out. The CM also directed the official machinery to be on high alert and step up checks at inter-state borders while tightening restrictions.

On steps taken to trace Tablighi Jamaat returnees in the state, he said, "Identification of those who attended the religious congregation at Delhi and their medical examination is underway."

In case someone fails to get tested, they should come forward and subject themselves to it. This is for their safety and that of their family, the CM said. Medical and Health Minister Sri Etela Rajender, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials participated in the meeting. (PTI)

