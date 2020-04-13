HYDERABAD: After a high-level review meeting was conducted in Hyderabad on Monday, the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao asked officials to initiate special measures in the State capital, with many cases getting reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas.

Telangana had reported 32 new cases and 1 death in the state on Monday. Alarmed by this number, the State Government was quick to act and adopted some special strategies to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus in the State's Capital.

Keeping in mind the fact that most cases were coming from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) jurisdiction, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed officials to concentrate on Hyderabad. He had directed officials to segregate the city into several zones and ordered to appoint special officers for each zone.

The Chief Minister's orders came after he reviewed the steps initiated to contain the spread of the virus, the Lockdown and other related issues at Pragathi Bhavan. The Chief Minister was very serious about the containment in the areas where Positive cases where reported. He advised the state's public to be vigilant as the number of cases was not only increasing within the states but nationally and internationally as well.

“Number of cases are getting registered under the GHMC area. The chances of spreading the virus to others are also more in the city. Hence special attention is required to tackle the spread. Divide all the 17 circles into 17 units. Each Unit should have a Medical, Police, Municipal and Revenue officer,” the Chief Minister said.

They said that the hospitals and laboratories are being kept on high alert and are ready to tackle any number of cases that come their way. They said that a system is ready to 1000 to 1100 samples can be tested every day, as the number of positive cases is increasing day by day.

Also Read: KTR Visits Migrant Labourers; Orders Basic Needs To Tide Over Lockdown