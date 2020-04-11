HYDERABAD: The state government on Saturday has notified five government hospitals as designated hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, a daily reported.

Apart from Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, the other facilities identified for the purpose are: District Hospital, King Koti, Gachibowli Hospital, Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet, Government Nizamia General Hospital in Charminar, Government Ayurveda Hospital in Erragadda, Government Ayurveda Teaching Hospital in Warangal and DK Government Homeo Hospital in Ramanthapur.

The total number of cases in Telangana stood at 430 and 16 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Friday. No death occurred due to the virus and the number of those who died of it remained at 12, the health ministry's bulletin read.

Currently, 101 hot spots have been identified in the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with Health Minister E Rajender and officials, appealed to the people to continue to participate in the lockdown with the same spirit they have shown till now. "The virus is not spreading more like in other countries as the lockdown is being implemented in the country and in the state. People should understand this fact and continue to cooperate," a release from his office quoted him as saying.

The state government has made wearing a mask covering nose and mouth compulsory when going out and while interacting with others.

On Saturday, IT and Industries KT Rama Rao launched the ''T COVID-19'' App - a single source of information, to assist citizens and government departments in tackling the coronavirus pandemic situation. The app equips citizens with accurate information about COVID-19 and helps in curbing the spread of fake news.

