HYDERABAD: In order to curb the unnecessary movement of vehicles, Telangana police have decided to use the technology for such lockdown violators. It is going to be tough for motorists from today, as the cops will be using the citizens tracking application.

According to reports, the app will allow cops to identify how many times a motorist had come out on to streets and number of police check posts he had crossed.

The police will collect the details of the motorists such as phone number, Aadhaar, vehicle, driving license etc and feed them in the tracking application at the first check post they cross. And also the app allows the police at other check post to access the data. This how police will identify the distance and number of times the motorists have roamed on the streets.

Motorists should travel within 3 kms with the appropriate reason. If they cross the limits, it will be identified by cops at checkpost by using the citizens tracking app.

Based on the data, the police will either seize or take appropriate action against the motorists who violated lockdown guidelines.

Meanwhile, the confirmed cases in Telangana have reached to 487 on Friday, according to a bulletin of the state Health Department.

Also Read: COVID-19: Now, Telangana Makes Face Masks Compulsory