The app equips citizens with accurate information about COVID-19 and helps in curbing the spread of fake news. The key functionalities of the application are sharing authentic, official statistics on number of active COVID-19 cases and other relevant statistics. Besides, citizens can take approved self-assessment tests to understand his/her medical conditions and avoid unnecessary panic.

The app also allows patients to book an appoitment with a medical professional as it has an integrated telemedicine module of Call Health. It also includes information about approved labs and test centers, isolation wards and quarantine centres.

A single click option to directly connect with the 24x7 emergency helpline is incorporated in the app.

The total number of cases in Telangana stood at 430 and 16 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Friday. No death occurred due to the virus and the number of those who died of it remained at 12, the health ministry's bulletin read.

