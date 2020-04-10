HYDERABAD: Telugu TV anchor and serial actress Shanti alias Viswashanthi (32) was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her apartment flat in Engineer's Colony of Yellareddyguda In Hyderabad on Thursday. Mystery shrouds the 32-year-old actress’ death even as the Hyderabad police are probing the case in several dimensions to ascertain if it was a case of suicide, murder or accidental death.

The shocking incident came to light after some family members of Shanti called the watchman and made frantic enquiries, as she was not responding to their calls. Following this, the watchman went to her flat and rang the door bell several times. With no response coming from inside, he grew suspicious and alerted the secretary of the apartment complex. The apartment secretary subsequently informed the SR Nagar police. A team from the SR Nagar police station descended on the scene and broke into Shanti’s apartment flat only to find her dead inside. As they saw, Shanti’s legs were on the bed while her body was lying on the ground.

During the inspection of the scene of death, the police found a few alcohol bottles and some snacks in the bedroom. While a case of death occurring under suspicious circumstances has been registered, the police, based on preliminary investigation, suspect that the actress might have consumed alcohol excessively and the death could have occurred due to possible injuries received from an accidental fall, that too in an inebriated state.

While the police are grappling with the possible circumstances in the case, a few neighbours of Shanti reportedly shared some details with the police, which could be of some help for the cops in making a headway in the case. Some of the neighbours were of the opinion that Shanti was actually going through a bout of depression of late reportedly due to a severe financial distress. She, according to them, could have resorted to excessive boozing to find an outlet from this stress. Shanti hailed from Visakhapatnam but had been staying alone in the apartment flat for over two years now. On being informed by the police, Shanti’s grieving family members arrived from Visakhapatnam..

As part of their investigation process, the police searched her house for evidence and seized her phone. They are even checking the CCTV footage to see if Shanti had any visitors to her apartment flat in the last few days leading to her untimely death. The actress’ body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further probe into the case will be based on the findings of the autopsy report, police said.

Shanti acted in a few Television serials besides anchoring a few TV shows. The Telugu film and TV industry is in a state of shock since the time the news of Shanti’s tragic death broke out.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Two Youngsters Arrested For Attacking Constable