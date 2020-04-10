VEMULAWADA: For the first time in the state of Telangana, a man who didn't exhibit any symptoms of the novel coronavirus, has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Vemulawada city of Rajanna Sircilla district.

Doctors has conducted tests for the second time on the four people from Vemulawada, who had recently attended the Delhi Nizamuddin Markaz religious meeting organised by Tablighi Jamaat. One among them, tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic, despite being asymptomatic.

On the other hand Telangana has reported 18 positive coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total positive cases in the state to 471.

