HYDERABAD: India has entered into the third week of lockdown and it has paralysed life in many areas of the country. With the increase in the number of corona positive cases in Telangana especially in Hyderabad, the Municipal authorities in Greater Hyderabad have set up 12 containment clusters to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up the clusters in Ramgopalpet, Sheikhpet, Red Hills, Malakpet-Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutubullapur-Gajularamaram, Mayurinagar, Yosufguda and Chandanagar. The containment clusters were formed after 89 COVID-19 positive cases were registered in these areas. The government authorities are taking maximum care in spraying of disinfectant in these clusters.

Barricades over seven to eight feet in every 50 to 100 feet distance have been erected in the coronavirus containment zones in Hyderabad. The city municipal commissioner Lokesh Kumar and police commissioner Anjani Kumar were on inspection to make sure that nothing goes in and nothing comes out in the containment zones.

Lokesh Kumar said that essentials like milk and medicine will be supplied to those houses under request or requirement. "CCTV footage is also fixed, especially near the barricades that will have the single point of exit and entry, to monitor and ensure no one scales the barricades and only authorised people to pass through," commissioner Anjani Kumar said. He further added that it is very difficult to say about how long it will last and said that Hyderabad is in a much better place when compared to Delhi, Tamil Nadu or Maharashtra.

Out of 593 people who have attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, 63 people tested positive. Their 45 family members were also affected. The commissioner said there was a chance of decrease in cases as those tested positive were shifted to government isolation centres. (Inputs from IANS and NDTV)

