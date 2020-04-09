HYDERABAD: Telangana Sate Government has postponed the Telangana State Residential Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test (TSRJC-CET) 2020, keeping in view of coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in the state. The entrance test was initially scheduled to be held May 10, but considering the pandemic situation they have decided to postpone the exam.

The online application date for the exam has also been extended from April 15 to May 1 for to accommodate students who are unable to register online due to the non-availability of the internet centres in certain places due to the lockdown.

TSRJC-CET is a competitive exam which will be held for the admission into 35 government residential junior colleges across Telangana, for the MPC/BiPC/MEC streams.

Telangana State Residential Educational Institutions Society further announced that revised dates will be intimated later, and students can call the toll free numbers 040-24734899 or 9490967222 or logon to official website http://tsrjdc.cgg.gov.in for any further queries.

