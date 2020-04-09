HYDERABAD: As part of its objective to combat the Coronavirus contagion, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up 12 containment clusters across the city of Hyderabad.

These containment clusters are Ramgopalpet, Sheikpet, Redhills, Malakpet-Santhoshnagar, Chandrayanagutta, Alwal, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutbullapur-Gajularamaram, Mayurinagar, Yousufguda and Chandanagar.

Authorities from GHMC, Police, Revenue and Health Workers will monitor these clusters to stop the spread of the virus.

Special teams will conduct surveys and identify people showing coronavirus symptoms. Samples will be collected and sent for testing, if necessary.

Movement of people will be restricted and thoroughly monitored in these clusters while roads are barricaded to enforce stricter lockdown preventive measures.

Containment clusters are the areas where a high incidence of COVID-19 positive cases are recorded. About 89 cases have been reported from these localities prompting the GHMC authorities declaring them as the containment clusters.

Speaking on the issue, GHMC commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar said that special attention will be paid to sanitation and spreading of disinfectants in these clusters.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar appealed to the people to cooperate and also said that this containment drive is for the safety of people besides addressing the grave need of checking the spread of the dreaded virus.

Essentials commodaties will be made available with the help of GHMC to the people in these containment clusters, he added.

