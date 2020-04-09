HYDERABAD: A singareni worker tested positive for coronavirus in Bhupalpally. Incidentally, he was reportedly among the people who returned to Bhupalpally after attending the Markaz religious congregation organaised by Taglighi jamaat.

It is believed that his daughter contracted the dreaded virus from him and both are being treated at Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad.

It is said that he even attended duty for a few days after returning from Delhi. Following this alarming development, Singareni officials swiftly shifted all the workers who were in contact with him to the nearest quarantine facility.

An alert has been sounded across Singareni Collieries Company Limited to ascertain the details of the people who had contact with this infected person.

In Telangana, 453 cases have been reported till now. Most of the cases related to the persons who returned from Delhi after attending the religious event organised by Taglighi Jamat, and their contacts.Eleven deaths were reported due to coronavirus while 45 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

