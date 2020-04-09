KAMAREDDY: A strong mother takes risks for her kids in the kind of way that makes her a shero! And one such story is that of Razia Begum who travelled 1400 kilometres alone, on a two-wheeler to bring her son back home who was stuck in a different place due to the lockdown. Her story is truly worth sharing for the sheer grit she displayed to ensure her child’s safety.

Razia Begum who belonged to Bodhan was a school teacher in a government school there. She lost her husband 12 years ago and single-handedly raised her son and daughter.

Her son Mohammed Nizamuddin, completed his intermediate and was taking coaching at Narayana Medical Academy in Hyderabad. Nizamuddin's friend who hailed from Nellore had come to Bodhan last month to write his inter-supplementary exams. When his friend got to know that his father was not well, he took Nizamuddin along with him to Nellore on March 12. At the same time, the Government brought the lockdown in place due to coronavirus outbreak and Nizamuddin was suddenly left stranded at Nellore.

Anxious about her son’s safety, Razia Begum immediately contacted Bodhan ACP Jaipal Reddy and explained the situation to him. He gave her an authorisation letter. Armed with the letter Razia started on her two wheeler on Monday morning, travelled 700 kms and reached Nellore on Tuesday afternoon. She picked up her son and travelled back to Bodhan on the same day and reached Kamareddy on Wednesday afternoon. Such was her determination to get her son back home safely.

Speaking to reporters at Kamareddy, Razia Begum said that that her sole concern to see her son had made her go so far. She said that her sole aim was to bring him home safely, and she felt no fear even while going through the forest zone. She also told that the police had stopped her in many places and allowed her to go only when she showed them the letter given by the Bodhan ACP. She thanked the police for all the support rendered to her in this arduous mission.

