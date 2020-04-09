HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender expressed confidence that the number of coronavirus cases would reduce from Friday onwards.

Speaking to the media on Thursday evening, the Health Minister said out of the 665 samples tested on Thursday, only 18 have reported positive for COVID-19. As of now 414 people were being treated in the State and 45 people have been discharged from hospitals.

He said that there was no further spread of coronavirus as those who went to the Delhi meeting were identified immediately after the lockdown and contained.

Since the population density in Hyderabad is high, the necessary steps have been taken to contain the spread of dread virus, he said. The government declared 101 hotspots in the state and imposed restrictions on movement of people and also set up 15 containment clusters to contain the spread of virus, he added.

Telangana reported 18 new cases and one death of coronavirus he said, which took the tally up to 471 positive cases and 12 deaths in the State, he rendered.

