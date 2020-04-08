HYDERABAD: Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao was of the opinion that random testing for COVID-19 might have a negative impact on people's psyche. He said that it would be difficult to carry out testing of the said scale, in a heavily populated country like India. He also mentioned that the country has an inadequate medical staff as compared to the population, to conduct indiscriminate testing.

KTR added that this move may result in the lack of diagnosis to the COVID-19 people with suspected symptoms, who are in need of tests. KTR said that India cannot follow South Korea’s and Germany’s testing procedures, and it has to come up with a solution on its own to battle against the coronavirus.

The Minister suggested that it would instead be beneficial if the government identifies the hotspots, and extensive tests are taken up in such areas were the virus is spreading at a fast phase.

