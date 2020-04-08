Hyderabad: The South Zone police arrested two youngsters from old city, who were allegedly involved in an attack on a police constable on Wednesday.
The two are identified as Shaik Mohammed Ameeruddin, a resident of Hafez Babanagar and Shaik Saif Mohiuddin of Gulshan Iqbal colony, Chandrayangutta.
The duo had attacked a police constable named P Praveen Kumar of the Chandrayagutta police station. He was attacked while he on duty at Gulshan Iqbal colony on April 4, the police claimed.
The two have been booked under 3 of Epidemic Disease Act 1897, Section 51 of Disaster Management Act 2005, and IPC sections 307 IPC r/w 34 IPC (Attempt to murder) & Sec. 3 (2) (v) of SC/ST (POA) ACT.