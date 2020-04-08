HYDERABAD: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao appealed to the people of the state, to support the Central and State Government's decision, if they plan to extend the lockdown beyond April 14, keeping in view of the COVID-19 spread in the country.

The Minister supported Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao's recent announcement in favour of the lockdown extension. He added that protecting the lives of people is more important than the adverse economic implications of the lock down and asked everyone to cooperative.

Expressing concern over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the State, Harish Rao requested all the people of the State to stay at home, and not leave their homes until the lockdown was over. He asked people to follow all the precautionary measures suggested by the State Government to battle against coronavirus disease.

He even stressed on the need to follow social distancing, and other measures like self-discipline, maintaining hygiene to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the State.

