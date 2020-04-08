HYDERABAD: The country has entered into the third and most crucial week of the nationwide lockdown in its bid to break the chain of Coronavirus spread. Fully aware of the significance of the final and third week of the lockdown to bring down the incidence of COVID-19 positive cases, the Telangana government has gone a step further to tighten the preventive restrictions.

As part of it, it has banned public spitting with immediate effect to maintain highest levels of hygiene and protect public health. An order issued by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, prohibits the spitting of paan, chewable tobacco or non tobacco products besides sputum in public places and institutions with immediate effect.

The Telangana government has initiated this precautionary measure amid the high probability of saliva acting as a carrier for the dreaded coronavirus in its transmission from one person to the other. Those who are in the habit of chewing paan and other tobacco or non-tobacco products are habituated to spitting frequently. These people besides those spitting sputum can pose a great risk of becoming natural 'super spreaders' of the contagion.

The order to this effect was issued by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department of Telangana.

"It is of outmost need to impose restrictions on unhealthy practices that may potentially lead to spread of such viruses and other infections," the order read.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 404 COVID-19 positive cases as on Wednesday. Of them, 348 are currently undergoing treatment while 45 peole have been discharged after recovery. The state has recorded 11 deaths due to the dreaded virus.

Also Read: Ensure Availability Of Essential Goods: Home Ministry To States