HYDERABAD: Sixty-four foreigners who had visited Hyderabad after attending a religious event organised by Tablighi Jamaat were booked by the city police in the last three days.

The foreign nationals hailed from Iran, Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sudan, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh and Algeria.

They were booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and Foreigners Act. They had come to Hyderabad to attend a religious gathering which was held by the group and were staying at Mallepally and Chaderghat.

The cases were registered in Chaderghat, Banjara Hills, Habeebnagar and Falaknuma police stations in the city, according to a daily.

On Tuesday, Hyderabad police booked six Malaysians hiding in a mosque in the city after attending the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi last month. Police and health authorities shifted them to state-run Gandhi Hospital for quarantine. They reached Hyderabad after attending Tablighi congregation in Delhi and were stuck here due to the suspension of international flights.

Police said the Malaysians had not come forward to undergo COVID-19 tests despite an appeal by the state government to all those who attended the Tablighi event at Nizamuddin Markaz in mid-March, according to a news agency.

