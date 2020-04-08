HYDERABAD: Telangana has reported 49 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 453 in the state. Among the 453, 45 COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged.
According to a bulletin from the Telangana Government, as of Tuesday 404 (45 recovered + 11 deaths + 348 active cases) were recorded. On Wednesday, April 8, 453 positive cases (49 new cases +348 old cases +11 dead+ 45 recovered) are on record.
In a press meet on Wednesday, the Health Minister Etela Rajender said that 535 samples are yet to be tested. The test results should be with us in a day or two.
The Minister also dismissed the idea of conducting rapid tests, stating that there is no community transmission in Telangana.
Also Read: AP Records 19 New COVID-19 Cases, Total 348