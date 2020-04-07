HYDERABAD: The Telangana State government launched its official WhatsApp Chatbot — TS GOV COVID Info (on 9000 658 658) which will provide authentic information to citizens on COVID-19 updates. The State government collaborated with WhatsApp to establish a dedicated coronavirus helpline for citizens to receive accurate information on the pandemic.
IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao launched the Chatbot at Pragathi Bhavan. “We are doing everything we can to keep our citizens safe in these challenging times and urge everyone to stay indoors and ensure they rely only on verified channels of information,” he said during the launch.
The IT and Health Departments built the WhatsApp Chatbot collaborating with SB Technologies, a Hyderabad-based software solutions provider and MessengerPeople, one of the WhatsApp’s official Business Solution Providers.
Citizens having questions relating to the pandemic can now chat with the State government on WhatsApp to receive all critical and accurate information on the outbreak.
“Simply send ‘Hi’, ‘Hello’ or ‘Covid’ to +91-9000658658 in a WhatsApp message to get started.
One can also simply click the link https://wa.me/919000658658?text=Hi to initiate the conversation.
For any queries or clarifications, citizens can write to covid19info-itc@telangana.gov.in.