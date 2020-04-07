HYDERABAD: The Telangana State government launched its official WhatsApp Chatbot — TS GOV COVID Info (on 9000 658 658) which will provide authentic information to citizens on COVID-19 updates. The State government collaborated with WhatsApp to establish a dedicated coronavirus helpline for citizens to receive accurate information on the pandemic.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao launched the Chatbot at Pragathi Bhavan. “We are doing everything we can to keep our citizens safe in these challenging times and urge everyone to stay indoors and ensure they rely only on verified channels of information,” he said during the launch.