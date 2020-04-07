HYDERABAD: A head constable working with Hyderabad city police was tested positive for COVID-19. He was quarantined and a dozen of policemen who were in contact with him was also shifted to quarantine.

He was working at a police station in the central zone of the city. He was posted at a picket at Telugu Talli flyover, a senior official told a daily.

According to media reports, he had offered prayers at a mosque in Old City, where few have tested positive for the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

He was not keeping well for the past few days and was often coughing and sneezing. His family later took him to the hospital for check up. Doctors referred him to Gandhi Hospital where he was tested positive for COVID-19.

The official said that as a preventive step other police personnel have been asked to quarantine themselves. Their medical reports will be followed up.

Also Read: 23-Day-Old Infant Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Telangana