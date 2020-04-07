HYDERABAD: Taking inspiration from KCR, 6 other states came forward and suggested for the lockdown to be extended. These six states include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan along with National Capital Delhi. These states have also been preparing an action plan for the extension of the lockdown.

Maharashtra tops the list of COVID-19 positive cases in the country, at 891, while Tamil Nadu has reported 571 positive cases. The number of COVID-19 cases in the National capital Delhi rose to 525. Rajasthan has reported 323 cases and Kerala registered 295 cases. Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have also reported 301 and 230 positive cases respectively.

Maharashtra which is the country's worst-affected state has shown signs of extending the lockdown further. This was because the State had seen a sudden surge of coronavirus cases in the past few days. Uttar Pradesh has also given clear signs of extending the lockdown within their state. A government souse had said on Monday that the center is considering the request being put forward by the state.

A government source said that the lockdown would be lifted only after the COVID-19 cases in the states are under control. Even Rajasthan’s government has announced the same.

Against this backdrop, Home Minister Amit Shah held a review conference with Union Ministers via video conference on Tuesday, April 7. Shah discussed the steps to be taken after April 14. However, there are reports that COVID-19 worst affected states will be identified as red zones, and lockdown restrictions will be lifted in all other states except these red zones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to take a final call over this, after discussing with chief ministers of all the states.

