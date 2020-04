HYDERABAD:Telangana reported 40 new COVID-19 positive cases taking the total numbers of active cases to 348, while 45 people recovered and discharged.According to a bulletin released by Director of public health and family welfare of Telangana, 40 new cases were reported.

So far, 45 people have recovered from the dread virus and have been diacharged. 11 people were died due to COVID-19 till now.Hyderabad has reported highest cases with 150 while Nizamabad reported 36 as of now.